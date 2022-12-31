Looking back at the holidays, most of Kelowna International Airport’s 100-plus flight cancellations and delays were due to extreme weather conditions shutting down or severely limiting flights out of other airports such as Vancouver, Victoria and Seattle.
Kelowna airport had no cancellations on Friday but out of 60 flights, about 50 per cent had delays – most were 15 to 30 minutes with some more than an hour, mainly due to the need for de-icing aircraft.
“It certainly has been a busy day. We’re expecting a total for the day of 8,000 inbound and outbound passengers,” said airport director Sam Samaddar, adding the total for Saturday is expected to be 5,500 and Sunday 6,000. It will start to taper off next week.
“I think it is important to reiterate the work that the teams have done here on the ground. They have certainly faced some difficult circumstances and challenges but when we look at the broader airport campus, the teams here have done a tremendous job,” he said.
When flights are delayed, flight departures can overlap which translates into a lot of people leaving around the same time.
Pre-boarding screening had extended lines but were handled well by staff, he said, and all aircraft departed without missing any passengers.
“It’s been challenging, there’s no doubt about that,” Samaddar said.
“I know some of the passengers who had their flights cancelled or had that delayed baggage probably don’t necessarily appreciate that part of it. I’ve certainly watched our teams on the ground and they’ve worked exceptionally hard to try and get passengers to where they are trying to get to,” he added.
“Throughout the winter period, the peak winter period, we’ve kept our runway open the entire period of time, throughout all the various snowfalls and everything else,” Samaddar said. “We haven’t had an issue where the conditions have required us to shut down the runway.”
Limited horizontal and vertical visibility can crop up unexpectedly, he admitted.
“But frankly, it hasn’t been that bad,” Samaddar added. “We got a few days where periodically during the day, we’ve dropped down in visibility [but] then it comes back up again.”