VICTORIA — The B.C. government is providing a $1-million grant to expand access to resources aimed at preventing overdose deaths in the trades.
Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said the program dubbed the Tailgate Toolkit was developed on Vancouver Island last year in partnership with people in the industry who have experience with illicit drug use.
It will be expanded across the province, offering training for supervisors, access to support groups and resources to help raise awareness of treatment options and combat the stigma of drug use, she said.
The program also provides resources focused on mental health and pain management for workers in an industry that’s been “hit hard by the terrible, deepening loss of life to toxic drugs,” Malcolmson told a news conference on Thursday.
The majority of tradespeople in B.C. are men, and men represent almost 80% of all deaths from illicit drugs in B.C., Malcolmson said.
Of those who died and whose professions were recorded, nearly 20 per cent worked in trades, transport or as equipment operators, the minister said.
Rory Kulmala, CEO of the Vancouver Island Construction Association, said harm reduction co-ordinators are sent to visit job sites for tailgate talks and they’ve delivered resources to more than 350 workers since the program began last August.
“A tailgate talk is something that happens regularly on a construction site, where the workers come together in the morning and they talk about what’s going on, what are the safety concerns for the day,” he said, explaining that discussion of harm reduction, mental health and pain management are being woven into those conversations.
The new funding will support the expansion of the program through construction associations in the Lower Mainland, southern Interior and northern B.C., which will employ dedicated harm-reduction co-ordinators and develop resources in consultation with health authorities.