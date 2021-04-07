A $5,000 cheque was delivered to Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on Tuesday thanks to the generosity of Guerard’s Furniture and customer Diana Bright.
The store auctioned off two chairs to benefit Pathways, then topped up the winning bid to an even $5,000. Bright is pictured in the chairs with general manager Trevor Guerard, who’s urging other local businesses and community members to throw their support behind Pathways, which provides counselling services to approximately 1,000 people per year who are struggling with drugs and alcohol.
The non-profit was told by Interior Health in late February that its three contracts worth about $500,000 annually will be terminated May 31 when IH takes the services in-house.