A few lucky drivers had no lineups as the gas bar at Costco’s new Kelowna location opened Friday on Baron Road selling regular for 134.9 cents per litre, about a dozen cents cheaper than other Kelowna stations. It won’t be until January when the new Costco warehouse, 30% larger than the existing store, opens nearby.
