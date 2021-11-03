Much has been said about the challenges tourism and restaurants face during COVID times, but the fitness industry is seldom mentioned in the same context.
According to the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, 42% of private gyms have closed across the country since the start of the pandemic.
FIC is asking the federal government to put the fitness industry on an even playing field with tourism and hospitality in the next round of business.
“The new plan, going forward, is they haven’t announced anything for us (fitness industry) and we’re hoping that there’s going to be something happening,” said Kirby Layng, owner-operator of City Centre Fitness in Penticton.
“If we’re not one of the worst-hit industries, I don’t know what is. With more than 40% of the fitness places having shut down, it’s been tough. What are the details? What does it mean for us?”
While gyms have closed in Osoyoos, Cranbrook and Kelowna, none of the six privately run facilities in Penticton have gone out of business.
That doesn’t mean things haven’t been tough.
“For 21 years in business, there’s never been a more challenging time than this. I can’t compare it to anything we’ve been through. We haven’t cut staff, we’ve actually increased staff,
hiring a full-time cleaner,” Layng said.
In a press release, the FIC predicts the industry will collapse without the same subsidies offered to tourism and restaurants.
The irony is exercise is one of the best things a person can do with their time.
“Exercise is essential for physical and mental health,” the FIC said in its statemen.
“More than 150 minutes of weekly exercise can reduce chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension and is an effective treatment for anxiety, stress, and depression. Making exercise options accessible via fitness facilities is crucial to the overall health of Canadians.”
Layng said the industry has benefitted from government programs and loans. He hopes some form of assistance continues.
Surprisingly, vaccine passports have been another obstacle.
“We check passports and when it was introduced in September, we were thinking maybe 5% of the people might not want to get vaccinated. But, surprisingly, it’s been closer to 15%,” Layng said.
There are also misunderstandings about the provincial health orders.
Masks must be worn when walking around the gym, but can be removed once a patron settles at a machine or station.
Showers and steam rooms are back in operation and patrons are asked to clean the area once they finish. Classes are operational.
Members are doing a good job policing the various policies.
“A lot of people are still unsure if they’re ready to come back,” Layng said.
“My advice is to come in and see what we’re doing — the cleaning, the procedures. You will be surprised.”