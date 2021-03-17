Roger Love still remembers the first house he listed.
“My wife worked as a nurse in a doctor’s office. I subsequently listed and sold his house,” he recalls.
The price?
“It would have been in the 60s… somewhere around $60,000,” he said.
That was 48 years ago and, after a stellar five-decade career, the managing broker for Royal LePage Locations West in Penticton has retired.
Love began his working career as a young man with BC Hydro. He was a linesman and then later worked in helicopter erection, putting up transmission towers through mountain passes.
It was a lot of fun and the money was awesome, but after getting engaged he wanted a more stable life. He followed in his brother’s footsteps and entered the world of real estate. (His father was also a realtor early in his professional career.)
During his early years in real estate, Roger Love made stops in North Burnaby, Calgary and Vernon before settling in Penticton in the late 1970s.
He began with Block Brothers in Commerce Court, then National Real Estate Service (NRS), Realty World and Royal LePage, which later merged with Realty World.
“An opportunity came up and I went for coffee one day with Robin Agur at the old Eddie’s Restaurant. We became partners with Debbie Kozari and I still have the napkin where I officially became a partner.”
At Royal LePage, he strictly managed, leaving sales to his team. At one point he had 68 realtors working for him including a dozen second-generation employees.
“Most real estate owners are under the misconception that they’re in the real estate business. I realized I was in the people business. My people are the ones who are in the real estate business.
“How do I make money owning a real estate company? Through my people. The better people, the better trained, the better morale, the better team.”
His greatest job was watching a new employee succeed.
“Some of my happiest moments have been working with new people because their happiness is real. Embarking on a new career, they have everything on the line. It’s great when things start coming together.”
He’s proud of Royal LePage’s record of being No. 1 in volume for 38 consecutive years. Although he was never obsessed with it, he never wanted the streak to end.
“Life is a pendulum and it swings so it’s hard to keep up there. There’s no other large business in this town that can say they’ve been No. 1 consecutively for 38 years. That’s because of the people I had working for me.”
Like most businesses, technology has been the greatest change in the industry. During COVID, many successful transactions were conducted on Zoom. Clients also have a better idea of the house they’re looking at thanks to the internet.
But, it hasn’t replaced old-fashioned relationship building.
“Technology has helped us a lot, but to put deals together, you have to get belly-to-belly with people,” Love said.
When asked what the greatest misconception is of realtors, Love said it’s the work that’s involved.
“The vast majority of the public don’t realize how hard realtors work. The time and effort and the hours they put in. People are now, not fickle, but demanding because that’s the way things have gone.”
A two-time president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and two-and-a-half term president of the real estate board, Love has confidence in Penticton.
“When was the last time you heard of someone going to Winnipeg to retire?,” he asks. And that’s why Penticton will always be No. 1. Where can you have better weather or a better quality of life? We are so spoiled here. People are envious.”
Love and his wife Dale have been married 49 years. They have one daughter, a child psychologist.
His hobby is rodeo. He’s competed five times in Las Vegas and once COVID ends, he looks forward to going back on the circuit in Washington and Alberta. Now 76, he still competes in team roping and no, he’s not too old.
“There are guys in their mid-80s who kick my ass.”