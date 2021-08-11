One of the valley’s most-popular tourist draws is closing after Labour Day weekend.
Poul and Ulla Pedersen announced that the Osoyoos Desert Model Railway is closing its doors for good on Sept. 7.
“The decision to do so has been a hard one for us to come to, but after 18 years of having fun running the business, it is time for a new chapter in our lives,” the couple said in a statement. “Retirement is calling us, and with all the restrictions put on us by the government due to COVID, it’s very hard to be a small business owner.”
With two kilometres of track, 1,900 hand-painted houses and 19,000 little people, the attraction has been showcased nationally on shows such as “Amazing Race Canada.”
For those who would like to visit the museum before it closes, visit: osoyoosrailroad.com for additional details.