Hard work, long hours, excellent staff, product knowledge and loyal customers have added up to great success for one of British Columbia’s first legalized cannabis entrepreneurs right here in Penticton.
Ryan Graham is the operating partner as Penticton’s Bluewater Cannabis, the downtown store located at 130 Nanaimo Ave. West (adjacent to the Penticton Herald building), which is officially celebrating its first anniversary in business today.
The Penticton store opened approximately 18 months after Bluewater Cannabis opened its original store in downtown Oliver back in the fall of 2019 when it became the sixth retail outlet licensed to open in B.C. following the legalization of cannabis across Canada. The Oliver store is located at 6341 Main St., right across from the Dollarama.
Despite having to meet numerous regulatory hurdles, an incredible amount of competition as more than a dozen private retail cannabis outlets that have been approved and are operating in Penticton and one government owned and operated competitor, Graham said both outlets in Oliver and Penticton are thriving.
“We’re proud to say we’ve been at the forefront of legalized retail cannabis in this province since its inception,” he said.
The Town of Oliver “opened its arms” in allowing Bluewater to become one of the first legalized cannabis retail outlets in the province 30 months ago, said Graham.
While an initial application to the City of Penticton was originally declined, a second application was accepted and business at the Penticton outlet has been fantastic as he and staff prepare to celebrate its first anniversary, he said.
“We were so confident that we paid rent for a vacant building for almost two years and when the city finally opened up to apply, we were originally not approved, which was disappointing, but we eventually gained unanimous approval,” he said. “It was nice to see council and staff finally embrace us and allow us to open here in Penticton.”
Running any retail outlet has its share of challenges, but Bluewater Cannabis has succeeded for many reasons, said Graham.
“There is a lot of competition in town as everyone knows,” he said. “But our spirit, culture and vibe speaks for itself. The biggest reason I think we’ve been successful is the fact that we’re actually locally owned and operated. It’s not rocket science. We treat our customers the way we would like to be treated. The community has been absolutely phenomenal in supporting us and our Bluewater brand.”
Having a small team of friendly, cordial, knowledgeable staff can’t be measured, he said.
“We’re Okanagan owned and operated, it’s a relaxed atmosphere with no stigma attached whatsoever, which really resonates with our customers” he said. “Since we’ve opened, our endless positive reviews speak for themselves. In any business, you’re nothing without your staff and we’re blessed here and in Oliver to have phenomenal staff.”
Bringing in quality cannabis products, including what’s new and exciting in the industry, is also crucial, he said.
“We’ve definitely got a pulse on this industry,” he said.
Looking back, Graham said he “can only laugh” at skeptics who suggested legalizing cannabis would lead to a myriad of social and cultural problems locally, provincially and across Canada.
Graham is proud to have been a leader in ensuring local retail cannabis outlets are now allowed to open later than they once were back in 2019.
He personally invited Mayor John Vassalaki and Chief Administrative Officer Donny Van Dyk to his Penticton store and convinced them cannabis outlets needed to be able to expand their hours of operation to compete with provincial and private liquor stores.
“They (council) passed the bylaw allowing for extended hours the following week,” he said.
The fact private businesses have been forced to compete with provincially owned and operated outlets is ridiculous in his opinion, but he’s directing all his attention to ensuring both Bluewater stores are
successful.
“I try not to concern myself with the BC Cannabis stores,” he said. “They run off our taxpaying dollars, they are allowed to purchase and sell product nickels on the dollar and the monopoly they enjoy borders on criminal, but again for us, we concentrate on what we do best. We can’t match their prices, but they run at a deficit off taxpayer dollars. For us, we just concentrate on pleasing every single customer and build those relationships so it’s a fun and rewarding experience.”
He’s also proud that retail cannabis outlets like Bluewater pay higher than average wages, which improves the quality of life for employees, but also increases the amount in local taxes paid to support the local economy.
“It’s incredibly important that people understand that when shopping local and paying good wages that we keep tax dollars in this community,” he said.
As a former president of the Downtown Penticton Association and outspoken critic of the current and former city councils, Graham confirmed he’s considering running for a seat on council in this fall’s municipal election.
“Every election, I’m asked about running,” he said. “It’s humbling and I don’t take it lightly. My two cents in our great little community of ours is we need a culture shift and a cleanse of council, there’s no disputing that. We need a well-balanced council that works together. We need a mayor who speaks for everyone in this community. Right now, I honestly don’t think there’s any accountability.”
Spending $8 million on bike lanes so few local residents support is ridiculous, he said.
“The biggest thing right now is we’re spending so much money rapidly on things that make no sense and we’ve got an organization like Pathways (addiction services), that helps so many people, and have been here 40 years and need $500,000 a year for its budget, but suddenly there’s no money for that,” he said. “But we’re willing to spend $8 million on bike lanes nobody wants … it’s time to really look at how money is spent and really start investing our money better in this community.”
To celebrate the first anniversary of its Penticton store, Bluewater Cannabis invites everyone to the store today (March 25).
There are prizes, including a two-day stay at a local resort, gift certificates to local restaurants and breweries and many specials on cannabis products.
“It’s a day where we just really want our customers to know how much we appreciate them,” he said. “It’s not something that has gone unnoticed.”
The Penticton store is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information on the stores, visit: bluewatercanna.ca.