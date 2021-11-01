Following the Provincial Health Order in September for proof of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations to enter restaurants for dine-in, Theo’s owner Gregory Condonopoulos took immediate action.
Although the local restauranteur didn’t agree with “dine-in restaurants being used as pawns to motivate people to be vaccinated,” Condonopoulos felt a duty of care to keep guests and staffers safe.
“To stay open for dine-in, the only ethical path forward was to ensure all employees both front and back of house got vaccinated. Although this painfully alienated some valued guests, it ensured that vaccinated staffers would serve vaccinated guests in a safe environment,” Condonopoulos said in a press release. Monday.
As of Monday, 100 % of Theo’s staffers are now vaccinated.
“We thank everyone for their continued support,” Condonopoulos said.