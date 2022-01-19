A new low-cost airline will offer twice-a-week flights from Kelowna to Calgary and Vancouver beginning in mid-April.
The online booking site for Lynx Air launched Wednesday. The airline will fly out of Kelowna, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Toronto.
Flights were shown Wednesday costing $39 to fly one-way between Kelowna and Vancouver, and $79 for one-way between Kelowna and Toronto. These prices, said to be available for a limited time, include all taxes and fees.
The Kelowna flights start April 15. By May, the airline says it will be offering 76 flights a week across Canada.
For more information and to book, see FlyLynx.com