Nominees for the board of directors of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce were announced Friday.
There are seven positions to be filled and eight nominees: Ayse Barluk (Elma Restaurant), Spencer Brown (Brown Benefits), Colton Cheney (Prospera Credit Union), Dale Cory (Penticton Vees), Kim Palmer (Okanagan School of the Arts), Joseph Seiler (Your Natural Edge Success Coaching), Harpreet Sidhu (HEK Yeah Media) and Alex Sielmann (1603 Hospital Co.).
Voting takes place online from March 11-23 with a virtual meet-and-greet scheduled for March 11 at 5:30 p.m. The new board will be announced at the 114th annual general meeting March 24.