Lagging Canadian productivity performance and its long-term implications for economic growth constitute a major public policy challenge. Many have argued the existing tax system is one of the major causes of this disappointing productivity performance.
The Canadian tax system was last subjected to a comprehensive examination in the 1966 Report of a Royal Commission named after its chair, Kenneth Carter.
The report declared that fairness should be the foremost objective of the system and that the then-existing system was both too complicated and very inefficient.
The Commission also reported that the poor paid more than their fair share while the wealthy avoided taxes through various loopholes.
A key proposal of the commission was that the same level of taxation should be levied on increases in economic power (i.e. increases in cash) however it was acquired. Whether it’s source wages, capital gains, inheritance, lottery winnings or proceeds from gambling, every dollar of income has the same purchasing power.
In other words, “A buck is a buck is a buck.” Money, no matter the source, is fungible.
But, a general maxim when it comes to public policy is that, if a person or group is treated favourably (for example, by a lower tax on some forms of income), they will fight to the death to retain that benefit.
After the commission issued its report, a loud outcry arose in opposition to the idea that “a buck is a buck.”
One of the leaders of that opposition was a Toronto lawyer, Willian A. Macdonald, who campaigned tirelessly to protect the favourable treatment of capital gains and a number of other loopholes that favoured oil and mining companies, small business groups and wealthy individuals.
His position was supported by several provincial governments. The government (Trudeau Senior’s at the time) quickly retreated from attempting any major reforms and Macdonald received the Order of Canada for his work.
So, some 56 years after the retreat from any significant reforms, we still have a tax code that is complicated beyond reason and full of special favourable treatment of income flowing from capital gains, and lottery winnings etc.
One of the negative outcomes has been ever-growing inequality of income, as well as of accumulated wealth.
In addition to increasing inequality, other major forces have changed things over the last 56 years.
One example is the demographic structure of the nation. The baby-boomers, who brought about changes in many areas, from fashion to music to educational attainment, have aged and now they are retiring. They are also naturally increasing their usage of the health-care system.
Health care is primarily the responsibility of the provincial and territorial governments and its costs are growing at an alarming rate. However, the fiscal capacity of the provinces is far less than that of the federal government.
I’m fairly certain provincial governments would prefer the feds simply to transfer tax funds to them with no strings attached.
That is certainly preferable for Victoria or any other provincial capital to having to raise taxes themselves to fund capital investment in and operations of the health-care system: everything from health-care workers’ incomes to the provision of the system’s extensive physical infrastructure.
The same wishful thinking is true in post-secondary education. Just send the money and we will decide what, where, when and how we will spend it.
The enthusiasm on the part of the federal government, no matter which party is in power, for this type of transfer funding is close to zero.
The politicians and the senior bureaucrats look at such policy as leading to a loss of power, a diminished ability to shape the nation’s governance and loss of accountability to the voters. Most are especially allergic to being damned for raising taxes.
Another criticism of the current tax system is that it encourages investment in existing technology rather than in new products and innovation (more on this subject in another column).
We need to address this perverse incentive if we don’t want to fail the productivity challenge.
That is why we need another fundamental examination of our tax system and its ability to be fair, transparent and capable of dealing with expected changes in our society.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.