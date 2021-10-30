Suddenly, it was 1985 again. Staff at Penticton Nissan got in the Halloween spirit, Friday, dressing for work as their favourite WWE wrestlers. From left, Brad Simmonds (as Hulk Hogan), Steve Allan (Stone Cold Steve Austin), Mike Turner (kneeling, Shawn Micheals), Scott Barber (Randy Macho Man Savage), Christina Kovacs (Alexa Bliss), Nick Bravi (kneeling, Brett the Hitman Hart), Kelly Christmas (The Ultimate Warrior), Ben Chartrand (The Undertaker), Brenda Snell (Rowdy Rhonda Rousey), Pamela Lindsay (Paige), Ryan Merciades-Carrier (John Cena) and Erin Balance (Shawn Micheals).
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 hurt in drug-related shooting near Naramata
- Crash south of Penticton kills 1
- Shots fired near Indian Rock
- UPDATE: RCMP suspect murder-suicide in Osoyoos
- New faces, energy at Naramata General Store
- Boot wants no Summerland mayor left behind
- Two workers trapped after scaffold collapse at Domtar plant in Eastern Townships
- UPDATE: CUPE takes no position on city's vax mandate
- Waterskiing siblings making waves
- Jail ahead for man convicted of sexually assaulting Summerland boy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Nissanmania I
- Canada to donate 10 million doses of Moderna vaccine to COVAX
- Giving the Western some swagger in 'The Harder They Fall'
- UK's Johnson says Queen Elizabeth 'on very good form'
- Sudan security forces shoot dead 2 protesters, doctors say
- As UN climate conference begins, Alberta has much on the line