Local business

The team at Penticton Nissan went retro on Friday in recognition of Halloween.

Suddenly, it was 1985 again. Staff at Penticton Nissan got in the Halloween spirit, Friday, dressing for work as their favourite WWE wrestlers. From left, Brad Simmonds (as Hulk Hogan), Steve Allan (Stone Cold Steve Austin), Mike Turner (kneeling, Shawn Micheals), Scott Barber (Randy Macho Man Savage), Christina Kovacs (Alexa Bliss), Nick Bravi (kneeling, Brett the Hitman Hart), Kelly Christmas (The Ultimate Warrior), Ben Chartrand (The Undertaker), Brenda Snell (Rowdy Rhonda Rousey), Pamela Lindsay (Paige), Ryan Merciades-Carrier (John Cena) and Erin Balance (Shawn Micheals).