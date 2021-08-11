Nominees for the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce were announced Wednesday.
The winners will be revealed at the annual gala scheduled for Oct. 2.
The following are the three finalists in each category.
Business of the Year: Guerard's Fine Furniture, Slimline Manufacturing, Total Restoration Services
Business Leader of the Year: Lee Agur, Bad Tattoo Brewing; Cherry Fernandez, SOICS; Lee and Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial
Adaptation and Resilience Excellence: Brodo Kitchen, Hoodoo Adventures, The Hamlets at Penticton
Service Excellence: Fountain Tire, Penticton Meals on Wheels, Tin Whistle Brewing Company
Workplace Culture Excellence: Cowork Penticton, Ginza Sushi and Poke, Nautical Dog Cafe
Community Support Excellence: Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors, Graphically Hip, Total Restoration Services
Not for Profit Excellence: OSNS Child and Youth Development, One Sky Community Resources, South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
New Business Award: Loki's Garage, Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant, Meeples and Milkshakes Board Game Cafe
Hospitality Excellence: Skaha Rock Adventures Ltd, Slackwater Brewing, The Nest
Young Professional of the Year: Cameron Betts, Nicolette Rodriguez, Hollie Tayal