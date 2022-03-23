If you are thinking about next steps for your career in this hot job market, Okanagan College’s popular Business Expo & Employment Fair is coming up. The event is back for its 14th year, once again connecting students and community members with an abundance of local, provincial and national employment opportunities.
The Okanagan College School of Business and OC’s Student, Graduate and Co-op Employment Centre is presenting the 14th Annual Business Expo & Employment Fair on Wednesday, Mar. 30. The event is held at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus in the Centre for Learning (E building) Atrium from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is back this year with an impressive list of exhibitors, says Jamie Morrow, Okanagan School of Business Program and Event Coordinator.
“We’re very excited to be hosting this event again. We’ve got an incredible line up of exhibitors – more than 60 employers from a host of sectors. There really is something for everyone, no matter what field you’re looking to get into, or advance your career,” says Morrow.
Participants will have the opportunity to network with more than 60 local, provincial and national employers and even apply for positions as many exhibitors are hiring.
“Attending the business expo provides students with a great opportunity to network with people in the industry,” says Matt Gabelhei, Civil Engineering Technologist with the Transportation group at Urban Systems. The company has attended the event for more than 10 years.
“Even if they don’t come out of it with a job or a co-op position, the expo gives students a great idea of what possibilities there are for their future.”
“As professionals we look forward to this event so we can see the next generation of technologists and provide them with some guidance as they take their next steps in their professional careers,” continues Gabelhei. “It’s also a great benefit for employers to build connections with these students, at some point our paths will cross – whether as a future hire or collaborating on projects. Okanagan College has a great reputation for producing graduates with the knowledge they need to be successful.”
Proof of vaccination will be required for general public and vendors entering the event. A full list of exhibitors from multiple industries – including municipalities, wine, law enforcement, hospitality, finance, construction, technologies, retail and more – is available at www.okanagan.bc.ca/businessexpo.