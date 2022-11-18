Hundreds of Central Okanagan students apparently want a head-start on their post-secondary education while in high school.
They showed up in droves at Kelowna Secondary School on Tuesday night to learn more about various post-secondary and apprenticeship training programs that help students graduate high school and transition into higher education and careers.
“We want to make sure all students graduate with purpose and options to thrive beyond graduation,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools and CEO.
“Learners find purpose and gain skills for a meaningful career before graduation, thanks to our dual credit programs and our many community partners right here in the Central Okanagan.”
Parents and students had an opportunity to meet with representatives of post-secondary educational institutions such as Okanagan College, BCIT and UBC as well as learn more about school district options such as the forestry program at Rutland Senior Secondary School and hairstylist program at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
Students also learned about their various career options including information technology, health care, trades and apprenticeship, and aerospace engineering.
Students were encouraged to visit their school’s career centre to learn more about the benefits of the dual credit program, including tuition sponsorship and financial awards, said Kaardal.
Dr. Andrew Hay, provost and vice-president academic at Okanagan College, had nothing but praise for the dual credit and concurrent enrolment programs offered to students currently in high school who wish to take college-level courses while continuing their high school education.
“These programs demonstrate the strong collaboration between Okanagan College and school districts throughout the region, based on our shared commitment to helping students achieve their academic, career and life goals,” he said Thursday.
In most cases, the school district sponsors the students for all or part of the tuition portion of the post-secondary dual credit program, he explained.
“For students considering this option, it is important to be thinking about this in Grade 10 so they can schedule their Grade 11 and 12 courses to meet all the requirements.”
Students and parents can learn more on the college website at okanagan. bc.ca/dualcredit
For students, it’s a tremendous opportunity to get started on their post-secondary education and experience what that’s like, while they are still in high school, he said
Additional program information can also be found at: DualCredit23.com