During a period in time when hiring quality staff has seldom been more difficult, hundreds of job-hungry students met with more than two dozen local employers at a job fair held Tuesday at Okanagan College in an event everyone involved deemed a huge success.
With the 2021-22 school year drawing to a close and employers across Penticton looking to attract workers, the local campus of Okanagan College was bustling with activity as the college held a Career Fair for the first time in several years.
More than two dozen local businesses and organizations rented booths and had staff on hand to answer questions from college students and local residents seeking summer employment and full-time jobs.
Some of the local companies and organizations looking for help included local wineries, McDonald’s Restaurant, the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Convention Centre, Gateway Casinos, local seniors’ long-term care residences, the local Brain Injury Society, B.C. Corrections, Work BC, Hoodoo Adventures, YMCA Okanagan, the City of Penticton, Berry and Smith Trucking and the RCMP.
While some employers were there to discuss career options and how to apply for positions in the future, the vast majority of employers were ready and willing to offer interviews and, in some cases, full and part-time jobs, to qualified candidates.
With the economic damage caused due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the general consensus amongst the majority of employers was it has seldom been more difficult to attract workers than it has for over the past 24 months.
The good news is most provincial and national health mandates have been lifted and the majority of employers are confident they can find people ready and willing to return to work.
For Jordan Knox, food and beverage manager as Cascades Casino in Penticton, and general manager Ken Squires, the career fair was a great opportunity to let the community know their business is hiring and the future looks bright after a very difficult couple of years.
Casinos were particularly hit hard by the pandemic and ordered closed by the provincial government for the majority of the past 24 months, only allowed to reopen over the past few months.
“It’s a very competitive market coming out of the pandemic and just like everyone else here today, we’re looking for the very best candidates we can find to work at our place,” said Knox. “It has been a very difficult time for many local businesses over the past two years and now we face challenges as we move towards a more normal state of affairs.
“We’re all facing the same uphill climb trying to find quality staff as we move forward. That’s where we are right now.”
With a busy summer ahead predicted as hundreds of thousands of tourists pour into Penticton, Knox said hiring numerous staff is top priority.
“We’re constantly looking for new people, whether college students or experienced workers, it doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “We’ve got five different jobs we’re actually hoping to hire for today. We’re here to show exactly what we have to offer for these positions and hopefully have them filled by the time we leave here today.”
During the busy summer season, Gateway has close to 200 full and part-time jobs and is currently operating at around 130, so there are plenty of good jobs available for anyone willing to work hard in a busy environment, said Squires.
“We’re here to meet people and answer questions,” said Squires. “If we could walk away from this fair with 10 qualified candidates, we would be very happy.”
Career fairs like this are great as they allow job seekers to meet employers in a relaxed, fun atmosphere, he said.
“It’s always very good to get everyone together in one space,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there looking for jobs, but they might not know that we’re specifically hiring, so it’s a really good place to meet up with people who are obviously here looking for work.”
A new reality is that employers are being forced to offer higher wages to attract quality candidates, said Squires.
“The job market is definitely pushing more attractive rates, especially in what would be deemed as more skilled positions,” he said. “The need for workers is definitely driving more competitive rates.”
Colin Ross, manager at Tightrope Winery on Naramata Bench Road, said hiring good staff has never been more difficult over the 10 years the winery has existed, so offering a career fair to attract new workers is more than welcome.
“We’re always looking for good people to work at our winery and sometimes hiring in this area can be a bit difficult,” he said. “We want the public to know there are good winery jobs out there and that we offer a great career option.”
He was hoping to hire three workers from the career fair to join his team of 20 at Tightrope, said Ross.
Like so many other small businesses, the local wine industry faced numerous challenges due to the pandemic, but Ross agrees the future looks bright with mandates and restrictions being eased.
“It has been difficult, but we’ve been lucky at Tightrope because we have a pretty loyal team,” he said. “It has become harder to recruit new people with each passing year, but we’re still confident there are people that want to give our industry a try as most who do join end up loving it.
“It’s one of the fastest-growing industries in B.C. and the more people we can get excited about it, the better.”
Julianna Buitenhuis, the college’s manager of campus life and administration, and recruitment and events co-ordinator Laura MacMillan, were thrilled with the response to the career fair.
“We know through all of our outreach in the community that so many employers are struggling to find qualified people to work in every field,” she said. “We have an amazing group of students at the college who are excited to enter the job market, so it’s a great way to meet those businesses looking to hire.”
MacMillan said the fair was organized in less than two months, but things came together quickly as so many local employers wanted to jump on board.
“It’s been a whirlwind … but so many employers in the community reached out as they’ve been having such a tough time recruiting,” she said. “It has been hectic, but judging from the response today, it’s all worked out.”
Due to the tremendous response, the college is committed to holding a similar job fair next spring, said MacMillan.