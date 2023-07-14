RCMP is informing the public that Facebook rental scams are on the rise and individuals looking for rental properties are being targeted.
In the month of June, Surrey RCMP received multiple complaints of scams specific to rental property advertisements on Facebook Marketplace.
The scam usually involves an individual who is actively seeking a rental property. The suspect advertises a property and explains that the property is really high in demand.
In order to secure the property, the suspect demands the potential renter send a deposit without viewing the property. In some cases, the suspect asks for personal information and an e-transfer without meeting in person. Once the information and money is received, the suspect usually ends communication with the renter.
In order to protect yourself and others around you from scams, educate yourself on the most recent scams. Some tips to prevent you from falling victim to scams include:
• Never provide any personal information to someone you don’t know over Facebook;
• Always verify who is messaging you, you can do this by calling the person;
• Do not send money or provide credit card information to someone without verifying what you are paying for;
• Ask a trusted friend or family member for their opinion on the advertisement.
If you were a victim of this scam, please make a report to your local police even if no money was exchanged. For a list of current scams or to report on-line fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.