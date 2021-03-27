Okanagan business people who went above and beyond to help their peers and communities during the COVID-19 crisis are being recognized by an American business website.
Communities across North America were invited by Alignable.com to nominate people for the Local Business Person of the Year.
In Canada, 277 people were recognized, along with more than 2,500 in the United States.
Alignable describes itself as the largest online referral network for small businesses.
Area winners were:
Dave Lundquist of Gilbert Parts Depot in Enderby.
Mark Tompkins of Buzz Marketing in Kelowna.
Simon Altrows of South Valley Custom Woodwork in Okanagan Falls.
Kevin Primeau and Alina Lovin of Re/Max in Osoyoos
Dino (Dean) Douglas of Grape Escapes Wine Tours and Wine School in Penticton.
Carla Rayner of Training House in Vernon.
Jim Fry of the Greater Westside Board of Trade in West Kelowna.