A one-stop-shop for event planners interested in hosting conventions in Penticton quietly opened its doors earlier this year.
Karen Davy confirmed Tuesday she was hired in mid-January as manager of the Penticton Convention Bureau, which is currently a one-person operation funded and overseen by Travel Penticton.
“There’s definite pent-up demand (for conventions). I think everybody’s cautiously optimistic and beginning to plan,” said Davy.
In her role, she works closely with facilities like the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Penticton Lakeside Resort to help them attract conferences – and economic activity – to the city.
Davy said she’s received requests for proposals to host events right through 2030, and the pending construction of a new hotel near the PTCC now gets a mention in her marketing materials.
A former promotions director for Astral Radio, Davy in 2019 worked under contract to Travel Penticton and more recently was employed by the Summerland Waterfront Resort before being hired to lead the convention bureau.
Creation of the bureau was a key element of Travel Penticton’s pitch to raise the hotel tax from 2% to 3% this year.