Research projects in the works locally will be profiled in a virtual showcase, hosted by Okanagan College on May 4.
The Research, Innovation and Partnerships Expo (RIPE) happens on May 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Applied research and innovation continues to grow significantly at Okanagan College, and RIPE is a fantastic opportunity to engage with researchers, to learn about projects, and to see how you can benefit from the skills and knowledge of our faculty, instructors, students and partners,” said OC’s Vice President Academic Andrew Hay, in a news release.
Governor General’s Innovation Award winners from 2019, Marianne Ignace and Chief Ron Ignace, will speak at the event. They are creating a collaborative approach to research involving Indigenous peoples and communities.
In addition, some 14 seminars and workshops will cover a wide range of topics and interests.
For more information on the free expo, including schedule details, workshop descriptions and to register, go to okanagan.bc.ca/RIPE.