United Steel Workers calls for Kelowna crane collapse reports to be made public
The United Steelworkers union is adding its voice to calls for answers into the crane collapse that killed five people in Kelowna in July 2021.
Last week Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC released a joint statement on the tragedy but refused to release the WorkSafeBC investigation report publicly.
The statement also said the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes unit is actively investigating the collapse but would not provide details into the investigation.
“The families of the victims and the public deserve to know what happened and if any criminal elements were present. If there were such elements, there needs to be accountability. If there weren’t, then we need to know what happened, so tragic accidents can be prevented in the future,” said Ed Kent, USW health, safety and environment representative for western Canada, in a release.
The public needs to know what the report found and if employer negligence was to blame, said Kent. “If employer negligence was found, then it’s time to enforce the law. There need to be serious consequences for killing workers, more than just fines. Death cannot be a cost of doing business,” he said.
No information was released to the public even though last week’s joint statement confirmed that WorkSafeBC had completed a parallel investigation and knows what caused the collapse. “The primary purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation has been to identify the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” said last week’s joint statement.
“The criminal investigation into this incident is extensive and complex, and as such, it is anticipated that this investigation will remain ongoing for an extended period,” said the statement. The RCMP are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, the statement said.
On July 12, 2021 in Kelowna, the arm of a crane fell about 25 storeys as it was being dismantled at the site of a residential tower, hitting a neighbouring office building and a seniors' home. Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer and Jared Zook were killed. Brad Zawislak, who was working in the office building next door, also died. A fifth construction worker was injured in the collapse.
The USW is conducting a national campaign to enforce the Westray Law, also known as Bill C-45. The 2004 law established new legal duties for workplace health and safety and imposed penalties for violations that result in injuries or death. It also provided new rules for attributing criminal liability to corporations.
The Westray Law was named for a 1992 disaster at the Westray mine in Nova Scotia that killed 26 workers.