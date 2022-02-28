Chamber of Commerce

Nominees for the board of directors were announced Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the following nominees for the Board of Directors 2022-2023 term:

Dan Arbeau - NetDNA Services Inc.

Amelia Boultbee - Boultbee Vegetation Management

Nicole Clark - Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

Janine Cumberland - Enchanted Florist

Amanda Darnley - Elevation Woodworks Inc.

Lyndie Hill - Hoodoo Adventure Company

Jesse Hudson - LinkPoint Technology Group

Helena Konanz - Konanz Chiropractic

Jonathan McGraw - Jonathan W. McGraw Inc.

Garrett McIntosh - Inside Out Kitchens

Alexandra Nuth - Untamed Consulting

Katie O’Kell - Serendipity Winery Ltd.

Linda Sankey - South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

Learn more about the nominees www.penticton.org/events/2022agm/2022bodnominees

Voting will be done electronically between March 3-15. Members may vote for up to seven candidates. A meet and greet for Chamber members with the nominees is scheduled for Wednesday.