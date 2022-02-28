The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the following nominees for the Board of Directors 2022-2023 term:
Dan Arbeau - NetDNA Services Inc.
Amelia Boultbee - Boultbee Vegetation Management
Nicole Clark - Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
Janine Cumberland - Enchanted Florist
Amanda Darnley - Elevation Woodworks Inc.
Lyndie Hill - Hoodoo Adventure Company
Jesse Hudson - LinkPoint Technology Group
Helena Konanz - Konanz Chiropractic
Jonathan McGraw - Jonathan W. McGraw Inc.
Garrett McIntosh - Inside Out Kitchens
Alexandra Nuth - Untamed Consulting
Katie O’Kell - Serendipity Winery Ltd.
Linda Sankey - South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
Learn more about the nominees www.penticton.org/events/2022agm/2022bodnominees
Voting will be done electronically between March 3-15. Members may vote for up to seven candidates. A meet and greet for Chamber members with the nominees is scheduled for Wednesday.