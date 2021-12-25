Downtown Kelowna continues to grow up.
Vancouver-based real estate developer Ledingham McAllister has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Kelowna to build four new towers on the corner of Ellis Street and Industrial Avenue.
Dubbed Waterscapes II, plans for the residential towers show heights of 36, 34, 32 and 28 storeys, with a total of 1,116 units.
If approved, all four towers would rise above the tallest tower in the original Waterscapes development on Sunset Drive, which is the Skye Tower at 27 storeys. It’s currently the second tallest building in the city.
The Waterscape II plans show colour schemes of navy blue, shades of grey and dark wood. There is a water feature planned outside.
For the project to move forward as envisioned, council will have to approve the site to be rezoned to urban centre commercial, vary the allowable height, and the amount of functional commercial, civic or cultural space, or ground-oriented residential use on the first floor one of the towers.
David Wylie