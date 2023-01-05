Antonio Gioventu is the executive director and strata property adviser for the Condominium Home Owners’ Association of B.C. (CHOA). He brings 25 years of experience in management, real estate development, construction, building operations, and strata property legislation to this position. This column appears Thursdays in The Herald. To offer a question for consideration write: CHOA, Suite 200-65 Richmond St., New Westminster, B.C., V3L 595 or email: tony@choa.bc.ca.