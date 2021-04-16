The city’s share of improvements at the corner of Highway 97 and Leckie Road will cost $500,000, council will hear Monday.
Upgrades are required to prevent “service failure” at the corner as a result of extra traffic associated with the relocation of Costco, city staff say.
The big box retailer will contribute $474,000, and the Ministry of Transportation's share is $200,000.
A key feature of the upgrade is the construction of two left-hand turn lanes off the highway onto Leckie.
Costco’s new store will be between Springfield Road, Leckie Road, and Baron Road.
Municipal staff say the city's $500,000 share of the project will be recoverable in between five and 10 years through latecomer fees charged when properties in the area are redeveloped.