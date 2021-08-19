The 3rd annual Chamber Golf Classic has a handful of spots available for teams, individuals and sponsors.
The one-day tournament presented by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at the Penticton Golf and Country Club, beginning at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $150 for members and $165 for non-members. This includes 18 holes of golf in a Texas scramble format, a shared cart, team photo, prizes and a full western barbecue afterward.
Additionally, there’s a hole-in-one contest on No. 10 and No. 13 sponsored by Parker’s Chrysler and Skaha Ford respectively. There’s also a longest drive contest, sponsored by Graphically Hip and a closest to the pin, sponsored by Bandit Lasers.
Prior to tee-offs, a putting contest is available hosted by Save Your Skin Foundation with proceeds divided between the foundation and Penticton Chamber scholarships.
Premium hole sponsors are HEK Yeah Media, The Nest, Telus and Work BC South Okanagan.
To register, or for more details, contact the Chamber office at 778-476-3111 or email events@penticton.org.