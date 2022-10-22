Young Business Leader of the Year

Jacob George was the winner of the Young Business Leader of the Year Award. The 19-year-old was the general manager of Coyote Cruises this past summer.

 Local Journalism Initiative

The following were the winners of the major awards at the 35th annual Penticton and Wine Country Business Excellence Awards, presented Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre:

Business of the Year: Brutus Truck Bodies

Business Leader of the Year: Cherry Fernandez

Workplace Culture: Valley First

Community Spirit: Fountain Tire

Service Excellence: Elevation Woodwork

New Business: Global Grocers

Not-for-Profit: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Young Professional Award: Jacob George

Marketing: Travel Penticton

David Kampe Legacy Award: Bruce Schoenne (posthumous)