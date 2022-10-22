The following were the winners of the major awards at the 35th annual Penticton and Wine Country Business Excellence Awards, presented Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre:
Business of the Year: Brutus Truck Bodies
Business Leader of the Year: Cherry Fernandez
Workplace Culture: Valley First
Community Spirit: Fountain Tire
Service Excellence: Elevation Woodwork
New Business: Global Grocers
Not-for-Profit: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
Young Professional Award: Jacob George
Marketing: Travel Penticton
David Kampe Legacy Award: Bruce Schoenne (posthumous)