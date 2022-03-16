Kelowna has passed Victoria and moved into the No. 3 spot for most expensive apartments to rent in Canada, according to a company that tracks these things.
The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna is $1,800, according to Zumper.com, an online rental listings site.
That’s $10 more on average than rentals in Victoria.
In the Zumper report a month ago, the average rent in Kelowna was $1,710 and Victoria $1,750.
Two-bedroom rents climbed 4.9% in a month to $2,150 in Kelowna. That’s a 23% hike in a year, Zumper says. Two-bedroom units are still more expensive in Victoria at $2,300.
Vancouver has the most expensive rents at $2,190 for one-bedroom units and $3,020 for two bedrooms.
Toronto is second at $1,900 and $2,400.
Rentals.ca also has Vancouver and Toronto on top of their list of most expensive cities in which to rent with figures in line with Zumper. Victoria is up there as well along with some Toronto suburbs, but rentals.ca does have statistics for Kelowna.