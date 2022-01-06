A student-run investment fund would provide bursaries and grants to Okanagan College students, its founders say.
Graduates Justin Rantucci and Steven Fiust and student Riley Dunsmore are looking to launch a student investment fund at Okanagan College.
The group is partnering with the Okanagan College Foundation and the School of Business to invite the community to donate to their initial fundraising goal of $100,000 in order to launch the fund this spring.
The long-term goal is to create a $500,000 fund that would see returns distributed back to students.
It will also be a hands-on learning opportunity for business students.
The fund will be held by the college foundation and have an advisory board to support the students.
There are more than 500 student-led investment funds at colleges and universities in Canada and the United States. UBC, University of Victoria and Thompson Rivers University have student investment funds.
To donate, visit trellis.org/studentinvestmentfund.