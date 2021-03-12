Mmm beer

The women of Cannery Brewing joined together on International Women's Day to brew a special beer. The beer is a White IPA with preserved lemons and the name of the beer is Ceres. Ceres was the Roman Goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility, and motherly relationships. This limited-release beer is a fundraiser beer, where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Pink Boots Society, which promotes and aids women in the beer industry through education. This is the 3rd annual Ceres fundraiser beer that the women of Cannery Brewing have brewed. The beer will be launched near the end of March and will be available in 473-ml cans. Additional sponsors for this fundraiser beer are Super Deluxe Creative who designed the label, Westkey Graphics who printed the labels, and Yakima Chief Hops who created the 2021 Pink Boots Hop Blend.