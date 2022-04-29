South Okanagan realtor Lyndi Cruickshank is the new president of the Association of Interior Realtors.
She succeeds Vernon’s Kim Heizmann, effective today.
Cruickshank, who’s with Engel and Volkers South Okanagan, is a former president of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, which merged with the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Association and associations in Kamloops and the Kootenays to form the new group.
Heizmann will stay on the board as past president.
“I am excited and honoured to be assuming the position of president of the Association of Interior Realtors,” said Cruickshank in a statement. “Our association now spans an even greater area throughout British Columbia and we are here to support the important work of realtors in their communities,” says Cruickshank.
Chelsea Mann from Kamloops will take the vice-president’s role Cruickshank formerly held.
Also on the new board are Stephanie Braun, Ryan Malcolm, Kaytee Sharun, Maria Besso, Don Gagnon, Bruce Seitz, Geoff Cowling and Tina Cosman.