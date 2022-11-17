Okanagan College is opening its doors to the community for a Kelowna campus open house on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., the college said in a media release.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect to learn about the ins and outs of their programs of choice, from information about pre-requisites and admission to the careers and pathways that await graduates locally and globally.
Attendees will also have a chance to meet and ask questions of college president, Dr. Neil Fassina.
He will be on hand to personally welcome prospective students and share his perspective on the changing face of post-secondary. “We are so excited to welcome the community to experience Okanagan College on Saturday,” says Fassina. “This is an invaluable opportunity for individuals to interact with our brilliant instructional teams, to see first-hand the learning environments and settings that they’ll encounter at OC, and to have the questions answered that will help make for a smooth transition to college.”