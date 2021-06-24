Locals and visitors can beat the heat with an ice cream treat from Chillers Ice Cream and Farm Market located at 9701 Jones Flat Road in Summerland.
Summerland’s newest market is located on historic land where Highway 97 intersects with Jones Flat Road, near the beginning of the Caribou Brigade Gold Rush Trail through Garnet Valley.
“Soft serve and hard gourmet ice cream along with slices of blueberry and cherry pie and cake are featured. There’s also floats and shakes,” said proprietor Bobby Bovenzi.
Slushies made with natural fruit flavourings can also help provide relief from the heat.
Bovenzi teamed up with his brother-in-law, Thomas Tumbach, to create this vintage-themed destination for locally sourced, freshly made, hand crafted items for all ages and tastes.
Tumbach owns Local Motive Low Waste Market in Penticton and Organic Foods Home Delivery Service.
He also operates Garnet Hollow Farm which, along with Chillers’ orchard, provides the fruits and vegetables sold at the market.
There is also a variety of other items such as bottled beverages, local honey, maple syrup and coffee.
The gourmet market welcomed its first customers on Father’s Day, June 20, the first day of summer.
Bovenzi is pleased with customer turnout in the few days the market has been opened.
“We were going to open on the May long weekend but were delayed due to Covid- 19 related difficulties such as slow delivery of equipment and backed-up orders on stock,” said Bovenzi.
Encouraged by family and friends, Bovenzi has also had support from unexpected sources.
Ray Stellar of Stellar Heating and Cooling fixed a display cooler that went down and provided good advice, all for free.
Two young women from Quebec, Evelyne and Aryann, just happened by looking for work when the peaches needed thinning and there was nobody else to do it.
Learning the necessary horticultural skills to operate Chillers’ 3-acres of mixed orchard has been a sharp learning curve for Bovenzi.
“I couldn’t have done it without Michael Welsch who has taught me so much,” he said.
He appreciates the efforts of Brianna Smith and Marie Holmes in designing the attractive layout of the market and the contributions of all employees including Everett Young, Hilary Robertson and his sons, Moses and Amani, to the smooth operation of the business.
Chillers is more than a market.
Bovenzi plans to hold special events such as charity auctions, gourmet food tasting events and live music. Currently, Chillers is featuring the artwork of local artist and photographer Dan Lybarger.
“Dan also makes the most interesting stringed instruments from such things as discarded cookie tins and old guitar necks,” Bovenzi explained.
Penticton residents, Craig and Marilou, stopped at Chillers on their way to golf because they know Bobby and that he is always associated with quality goods and activities.
“We’ll be back for the Sunset Drum Circle,” Craig said.
Saturday, July 3, Bovenzi is leading a drum circle in the orchard, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“Just show up. I’m supplying the drums,” he said.
Attendance is limited to 50 people until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Noted for his expertise on drums, especially West African drums, Bovenzi has provided percussion entertainment for thousands of Okanagan residents and tourist for 20 years.