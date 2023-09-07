A Tesla dealership is being proposed for a property near Kelowna’s airport. Plans now being reviewed by city planners show a 30,000 square foot dealership building, emblazoned with the word ‘Tesla’, on a nearly four-acre lot in the Airport Business Park across Highway 97 from Kelowna International Airport.
“The new building is designed with the local context and pedestrian scale in mind while ensuring a current form and character that supports the building’s intended function and appeals to the project’s intended market,” reads part of a letter to the city from Aaron Vombrock of Vancouver-based Urban Design Group Architects.
It’s proposed for Airport Way, between Pier Mac Way and Quail Ridge Blvd.
The Daily Courier Staff