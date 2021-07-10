Business Excellence

The promotional poster for the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards gala, scheduled for October.

The 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards has recognized businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives since 1987.

“We at the Chamber recognize all the hard work that our local businesses put into their organizations everyday. Their tireless effort is what makes Penticton the best place to live in all of Canada! The Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards is our way to show appreciation to the business community and to applaud those nominated. Congratulations to all our nominations and a big thank you for your service to our community.” said Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president Jonathan McGraw.

The independent selection committee comprised of ten business professionals and community leaders will now be tasked with reviewing each nominee’s written submission to determine the finalists in each award category. The selection process is in depth, and clearly defined for all the awards, only 30 nominees advance to the finalist stage, finalists will be announced Aug. 11.

The Penticton Chamber received 120 nominations in 10 award categories, recognizing 89 unique businesses.

“Once again, Total Restoration Services is thrilled to be able to celebrate and support our business community who have adapted and pivoted, again and again throughout the pandemic,” said Total Restoration Services manager of marketing and community relations Tracey Van Raes. “On behalf of all of us at Total Restoration, we congratulate the nominees on being recognized.”

Adaptation & Resilience Excellence – sponsored by Downtown Penticton Association

BRODO Kitchen

Hoodoo Adventure Co

Lisa Borba Hair Studio

Modern PURAIR

Okanagan Lakefront Resort

Red Dragon Consulting

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)

South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS)

The Hamlets at Penticton

Business Leader of the Year – sponsored by TD Canada Trust

Lee Agur / Bad Tattoo Brewing Co

Paul Ash / Neighbourhood Auto Body Ltd

Cherry Fernandez / South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)

Neil MacDonald / Sun Life Financial – Financial Dream Solutions Inc

Lee & Kevin Smith / Kettle Valley Memorial

Pieter Smits / Farm Gate Winery

Business of the Year – sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

Guerard’s Fine Furniture

Maison Mulnati

Slimline Manufacturing

Summerland Seniors Village – Retirement Concepts

Sun Life Financial – Financial Dream Solutions Inc

The Nest

Total Restoration Services Inc

Community Support Excellence – sponsored by Penticton Western News

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd

Graphically Hip

Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd

Nautical Dog Café

Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd

Total Restoration Services Inc

Hospitality Excellence – sponsored by Travel Penticton

Buy the Sea Seafoods

Eskala Mountain Sports

Jeffer’s Fryzz

Lachi Fine Indian Cuisine

Skaha Rock Adventures Ltd

Slackwater Brewing

The Book Shop

The Nest

New Business Award – sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Below the Ankle

BigCat Contracting

Blackwell Construction

FitFlex Training

Just Bin Cleaned

Loki’s Garage

Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant

Meeples and Milkshakes Board Game Café

Robins Plumbing and Drain Cleaning

Simply Keto Inc

VLS Developments

Wild Ginger Asian Cuisine

Not for Profit – sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest

Keep the Cold Off Penticton Foundation

Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child & Youth Development Centre

OneSky Community Resources

Ooknakane Friendship Centre

Penticton Art Gallery

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre

YMCA of Okanagan

Service Excellence – sponsored by Greyback Construction

BigCat Contracting

Carls Flower Co

Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

Fountain Tire Ltd

Grizzly Springs Water Co Ltd

Guerard’s Fine Furniture

Lachi Fine Indian Cuisine

Lasting Impressions by Amelia

LockWorks Inc.

Messiers Concrete & Landscaping

Penticton Meals on Wheels

Polish Bistro

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)

The Nest

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove

Tin Whistle Brewing Co

Workplace Culture Excellence – sponsored by SOICS

CoWork Penticton

Ginza Sushi & Poke

Michael Hill Jeweler Ltd

Nautical Dog Café

The UPS Store

Tim Hortons

Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip

Cameron Betts / Betts Electric Ltd

Cassandra Ford / Grizzly Springs Water Co Ltd

Sterling-Rae King / Okanagan Nation Alliance

Rob Ratcliffe / The Restaurant at Poplar Grove

Nicolette Rodriguez / YMCA of Okanagan

Hollie Tayal / Modern PURAIR

Sarah Tucker / Graphically Hip

Jamela Van Steinburg / VLS Developments

Lindy Warnock / Nomad Penticton

Award winners in the 34th annual event, presented by Penticton Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services will be announced Saturday, October 2nd at the Starry Nights Business Excellence Celebration of Success. As our community slowly re-opens and recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the Chamber is closely following the BC Restart Plan and will announce the details of this year’s celebration on August 11th.

” I am proud to share that we truly do seek to recognize the best of the best and the prime goal that we instill in the process is to be fair-minded and sincere when it comes to identifying businesses for the great work they do and their importance to the community. So to all of the businesses that have been nominated, give yourselves a well-deserved pat on the back.” said Diane Kereluk, Executive Director Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.