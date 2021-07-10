The 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards has recognized businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives since 1987.
“We at the Chamber recognize all the hard work that our local businesses put into their organizations everyday. Their tireless effort is what makes Penticton the best place to live in all of Canada! The Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Awards is our way to show appreciation to the business community and to applaud those nominated. Congratulations to all our nominations and a big thank you for your service to our community.” said Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce president Jonathan McGraw.
The independent selection committee comprised of ten business professionals and community leaders will now be tasked with reviewing each nominee’s written submission to determine the finalists in each award category. The selection process is in depth, and clearly defined for all the awards, only 30 nominees advance to the finalist stage, finalists will be announced Aug. 11.
The Penticton Chamber received 120 nominations in 10 award categories, recognizing 89 unique businesses.
“Once again, Total Restoration Services is thrilled to be able to celebrate and support our business community who have adapted and pivoted, again and again throughout the pandemic,” said Total Restoration Services manager of marketing and community relations Tracey Van Raes. “On behalf of all of us at Total Restoration, we congratulate the nominees on being recognized.”
Adaptation & Resilience Excellence – sponsored by Downtown Penticton Association
BRODO Kitchen
Hoodoo Adventure Co
Lisa Borba Hair Studio
Modern PURAIR
Okanagan Lakefront Resort
Red Dragon Consulting
South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)
South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS)
The Hamlets at Penticton
Business Leader of the Year – sponsored by TD Canada Trust
Lee Agur / Bad Tattoo Brewing Co
Paul Ash / Neighbourhood Auto Body Ltd
Cherry Fernandez / South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)
Neil MacDonald / Sun Life Financial – Financial Dream Solutions Inc
Lee & Kevin Smith / Kettle Valley Memorial
Pieter Smits / Farm Gate Winery
Business of the Year – sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
Guerard’s Fine Furniture
Maison Mulnati
Slimline Manufacturing
Summerland Seniors Village – Retirement Concepts
Sun Life Financial – Financial Dream Solutions Inc
The Nest
Total Restoration Services Inc
Community Support Excellence – sponsored by Penticton Western News
Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd
Graphically Hip
Ideal Energy Solutions Ltd
Nautical Dog Café
Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd
Total Restoration Services Inc
Hospitality Excellence – sponsored by Travel Penticton
Buy the Sea Seafoods
Eskala Mountain Sports
Jeffer’s Fryzz
Lachi Fine Indian Cuisine
Skaha Rock Adventures Ltd
Slackwater Brewing
The Book Shop
The Nest
New Business Award – sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
Below the Ankle
BigCat Contracting
Blackwell Construction
FitFlex Training
Just Bin Cleaned
Loki’s Garage
Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant
Meeples and Milkshakes Board Game Café
Robins Plumbing and Drain Cleaning
Simply Keto Inc
VLS Developments
Wild Ginger Asian Cuisine
Not for Profit – sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest
Keep the Cold Off Penticton Foundation
Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child & Youth Development Centre
OneSky Community Resources
Ooknakane Friendship Centre
Penticton Art Gallery
South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
YMCA of Okanagan
Service Excellence – sponsored by Greyback Construction
BigCat Contracting
Carls Flower Co
Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
Fountain Tire Ltd
Grizzly Springs Water Co Ltd
Guerard’s Fine Furniture
Lachi Fine Indian Cuisine
Lasting Impressions by Amelia
LockWorks Inc.
Messiers Concrete & Landscaping
Penticton Meals on Wheels
Polish Bistro
South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS)
The Nest
The Restaurant at Poplar Grove
Tin Whistle Brewing Co
Workplace Culture Excellence – sponsored by SOICS
CoWork Penticton
Ginza Sushi & Poke
Michael Hill Jeweler Ltd
Nautical Dog Café
The UPS Store
Tim Hortons
Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by JCI Penticton & Graphically Hip
Cameron Betts / Betts Electric Ltd
Cassandra Ford / Grizzly Springs Water Co Ltd
Sterling-Rae King / Okanagan Nation Alliance
Rob Ratcliffe / The Restaurant at Poplar Grove
Nicolette Rodriguez / YMCA of Okanagan
Hollie Tayal / Modern PURAIR
Sarah Tucker / Graphically Hip
Jamela Van Steinburg / VLS Developments
Lindy Warnock / Nomad Penticton
Award winners in the 34th annual event, presented by Penticton Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services will be announced Saturday, October 2nd at the Starry Nights Business Excellence Celebration of Success. As our community slowly re-opens and recovers from the effects of the pandemic, the Chamber is closely following the BC Restart Plan and will announce the details of this year’s celebration on August 11th.
” I am proud to share that we truly do seek to recognize the best of the best and the prime goal that we instill in the process is to be fair-minded and sincere when it comes to identifying businesses for the great work they do and their importance to the community. So to all of the businesses that have been nominated, give yourselves a well-deserved pat on the back.” said Diane Kereluk, Executive Director Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.