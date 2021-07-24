Valentina Carloni remembers exactly how money much her business made on the first day she owned Il Vecchio Delicatessen.
Twenty-five dollars.
A Penticton tradition was born on that day in July 1996 when she opened the deli at 317 Robinson Street that this month celebrated its 25th anniversary.
“I grew up in a grocery store in Italy that was in my family for at least four generations,” recalls Val, now 85. “We were there for many years in a small, rural town. I grew up in it and I knew what I was doing when I opened this business.”
Val was born near Venice and moved to Canada in 1960, first to Calgary, then Keremeos where she and her husband operated a butcher shop in the 1970s. Her husband came to Canada with literally $6 in his pocket.
She was a math and physics major in university and her first job in Canada was cleaning offices.
“I wrote my father in Italy my first letter and he wrote back and said, ‘good for you, you are an educated cleaner.’”
Il Vecchio, which is best known for its sandwiches, was expected to fail. “I had some people congratulate me and say, ‘I hope you’re here in six months.’ I said, ‘If I’m not here, it’s because I don’t want to be.’”
She had just turned 60 when she opened the European deli.
Shortly before her husband died in 2015, she handed the day-to-day operation to her son Richard and granddaughter Acacia. Both Val’s children, as well as her four grandchildren, have all worked in the shop over the years.
Val’s idea of retirement and “no longer working” is making the potato salad, soups and tiramisu, as well as doing the daily bookkeeping for the business. She thinks in English, but counts in Italian.
“I’m grateful that at my age, I’m still able to do things and help out,” she said.
Il Vecchio takes cash only and, for regulars, personal cheques. The regulars all know this as well as many of the tourists who return every year. If not, there’s several bank machines nearby.
Acacia said she’s inspired daily by her grandmother’s work ethic and her sincere love of the customers.
When asked for the secret to 25 years of business success in downtown Penticton, Val replied, “I wasn’t going into business to become rich, I was going into business to become successful in my business. It’s provided me a pension.
“Make sure that you have enough money to last for a year. Make sure that you don’t borrow the money at high interest … then you’re done. And you have to want to work hard and that doesn’t mean for eight hours a day. Sometimes it might mean 20 hours a day.”