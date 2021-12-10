The post-pandemic renaissance of Kelowna’s airport symbolizes the city’s continued recovery from the financial effects of COVID-19, municipal officials say.
It’s expected that 1.7 million passengers will use the airport in 2022, still down from pre-pandemic levels, but all above the 500,000 that had been predicted for 2021.
“It’s very nice to see the airport starting to recover,” Coun. Luke Stack said during Thursday’s 2022 budget deliberations at City Hall.
“Everything I’m hearing is that the airport is punching above its weight again in the recovery,” Coun. Brad Sieben said. “It’s experiencing a much greater return to regular business than its competitors."
Through the pandemic, Sieben said, YLW had “ratcheted down expenses”, praising what he described as a prudent approach to dealing with sharply reduced air travel which is now beginning to recover.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted the airport is self-funding, generating most of ts revenues from fees charged to passengers and airlines, and doesn’t rely on any subsidy from Kelowna taxpayers. “I’m very proud to see the airport as part of economic recovery,” Wooldridge said.
Other cities look to YLW as an example of how to run an airport, Coun. Maxine DeHart said.
The city’s provisional 2022 budget calls for the collection of $166 million in taxes from Kelowna property owners. If approved by council, it would lead to a 3.5% municipal tax hike. Municipal taxes will have risen more than 30% since 2014.
During his opening comments on budget day, city manager Doug Gilchrist said the 2022 spending plan reflects “the needs and wants” of the community, and said it was crafted with regard to delivering maximum value to taxpayers.
“As public servants, we take our role as stewards of the public purse very seriously,” Gilchrist said.
Even with the proposed 3.5% tax hike, Kelowna would be one of the lowest-taxing municipal jurisdictions among B.C. cities with a population of more than 75,000, Gilchrist said. “We’re positioned about 10% below the average tax rates as well,” he said.
This year has delivered challenges like the ongoing pandemic, wildfires, and the provincial emergency caused by the flood-related disruptions to the province’s highway system, Gilchrist said.
“It’s really been a year to remember,” he said. “Or for some of our community members, perhaps, a year to forget.
“But all told, I think we’ve handled the turmoil exceptionally well. We’ve hardly missed a beat in terms of providing service to our citizens,” Gilchrist said. “We’re well-positioned to deliver new and improved services in 2022 . . . I see today as a day of optimism and possibility.
“The budget will see us through a really important year of post-pandemic recovery and prepare us for the thousands of residents that will move to Kelowna and the hundreds of thousands of visitors that will enter our city in 2022," Gilchrist said.