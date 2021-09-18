Thanks to the assistance of The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) and the Rural Business and Community Recovery (RBCR) Program, Summerland Chamber of Commerce has completed their hiring of a new business recovery advisor.
Kristin Parsons joined the Chamber team on Sept 7th, 2021 for a one year part-time position.
Parsons has nearly 20 years of experience in professional services including marketing, communications & project management specializing in business development, not-for-profit management, fund/sponsor development, strategic planning/branding, and event planning services. She is a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating her own consulting business for many years before bringing her expertise into the Chamber of Commerce network as a board member and soon after as an Executive Director for 2 different Chambers.
Parsons most recent work as Operations Manager with the Ktunaxa First Nation through their Archaeology division, Nupqu Resources, has given her the opportunity to grow her skills and understanding of indigenous business culture.
With a desire to move back to the Okanagan area to be closer to family, Parsons is excited to rejoin the Chamber network to bring her skills back to the business community at a time that is of greatest need.
“I am beyond excited to rejoin the chamber network at a time that Chambers are being challenged to show their relevancy, this is our time to shine, to show what we can do to support and build up our businesses. This pandemic has shown the volatility of our business community if we don’t have the right supports in place to assist them. Now is the time for us (Chamber) and all levels of government to step up and work together to ensure our businesses have the best chance at success.” says Parsons.
Parsons will begin her role by reaching out to the business community to understand the current climate, struggles and barriers to success. She will be working with the business community to understand their biggest struggles and needs so she can best understand what programs and services will help bring the most assistance. With a focus on business recovery supports, business development and grant assistance, the Summerland Chamber hopes to see the business community embrace this new position and use the services to their full ability.