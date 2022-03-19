From left, Genevieve Henry, Danielle Benson, Kelly Ryan, Vlada Chorna and Tray Brugger participated in Thursday’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, presented by The Barking Parrot. Four breweries, including Highway 97 (above), took part in the popular event. Following the beer run, participants returned to The Parrot for a rocking performance by "High Voltage," a tribute to AC/DC.
