Jane Long-Haggerty, managing partner of Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP has been recognized by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia with the CPABC early achievement award.
The award celebrates members who distinguish themselves early in their CPA career through professional achievement and/or volunteer service, with an emphasis on professional accomplishment.
Long-Haggerty is being recognized for her community impact, inspiring leadership for future CPAs and for raising the visibility of the CPA professional through her reputation for excellence with clients.
Throughout her career, she has established an outstanding reputation for developing staff, exceptional people skills and technical savviness in the accounting field.
She extends the dedication to her community as well through volunteering on various board of directors to coaching soccer and running food bank and toys drives to help her community. Under her leadership, Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP has committed to donating a minimum of 5% of profits back into the community, and since inception in October 2020, has more than doubled that contribution.
“Jane works hard to make a difference in both her professional life and her community. She is an inspiration to other young professionals in the community,” Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC said in a press release.
This spring, CPABC will also be recognizing Long-Haggerty for her leadership in business on International Women’s Day and during National Volunteer Week.