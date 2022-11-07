The Kelowna Chamber will welcome several hundred delegates to Kelowna in May of 2024 as the host Chamber and city for the annual B.C. Chamber conference and annual general meeting.
“We’re excited to be chosen the host for this important annual event, which draws not only representatives from the 100+ chambers of commerce and boards of trade in B.C. but also attracts media and major business leaders from across the province,” said Kelowna executive director Dan Rogers.
Pamela Pearson, president of the chamber said; “The Kelowna Chamber is well-respected among chamber colleagues for its profile in the community, and for its active policy process.
The policy sessions at the 2024 conference will be even more meaningful to all of us, being in our own backyard.”
The dates for B.C. Chamber AGM will be finalized in the next few months.