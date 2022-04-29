Brewery taps are ready to be turned on at a Kelowna pizzeria.
Owners of Bad Tattoo Pizzeria at 740 Clement Ave. in Kelowna have applied for a lounge endorsement from the City of Kelowna. The business, sister location to a Penticton pizzeria, was licensed last July.
“The current location’s food and beverage offerings have proven to be very popular with local neighbourhood residents and with the final completion of our small batch brew system, our vision for this location will be complete,” licensee Lee Agur writes in application.
The new name of business will be Bad Tattoo Brewery Lounge.
“No live entertainment is being planned for the space, so there is no potential for additional noise and other types of disturbances to our neighbours,” Agur says. “We do not plan to incorporate dancing, gambling, karaoke, live music, etc. in the space.”