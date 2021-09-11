Campfires are OK again — in some parts of the Okanagan.
The campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, was lifted at noon on Friday.
The City of Vernon also lifted a campfire ban within in its boundaries, but the ban remains in effect in Areas B and C of the North Okanagan regional district and inside fire protection boundaries of the Central Okanagan regional district.
Campfires are also now permitted in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s five Fire Protection areas (Naramata, Kaleden, Willowbrook, Okanagan Falls and Anarchist Mountain).
A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than half a metre high and half a metre wide.