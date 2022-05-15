Megan Lindow from La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, organizer of Rock the Block, was all smiles at Friday night’s event in the 200 block of Main Street. The family-friendly party attracted tons of kids and their parents as people enjoyed free food, a live band and tons of activities for children. Many of the businesses in the 200 block are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Participants were also invited to weigh in on the Will Smith versus Chris Rock scandal.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire at Toyota still under investigation
- 2 arrested for Toyota fire
- Bo Boxall the new principal at Princess Margaret
- Missing woman may be in Penticton
- Naramata home swept up in financial fraud case
- Developer returns with 112-home proposal for Spiller Road
- EXCLUSIVE: Village office ransacked 2 days before violent incident
- Penticton getting permanent ALS ambulance
- Mayor’s lawsuit survives first test in court
- Indigenous advocate swing back at cannabis lawsuit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%
- Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival
- Rock the Block a knockout
- Filmmaker: Officials arrest Iran movie industry workers
- Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv
- Mike Smith, Oilers blank Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to reach second round