Block party

This photo was taken by Penticton Herald staff on Friday, May 13, 2022 in downtown Penticton, B.C.

 Herald Staff

Megan Lindow from La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, organizer of Rock the Block, was all smiles at Friday night’s event in the 200 block of Main Street. The family-friendly party attracted tons of kids and their parents as people enjoyed free food, a live band and tons of activities for children. Many of the businesses in the 200 block are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Participants were also invited to weigh in on the Will Smith versus Chris Rock scandal.