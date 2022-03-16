For years, countries in Europe have been at the forefront of sustainable energy and building development; despite that, 75% of European households have a poor energy performance rating.
According to the European Academies Science Advisory Council, “climate neutrality by 2050 requires renovating more than 90,000 homes — per week.”
There are a large number of buildings in Europe that have been around for many years, in some cases centuries. These buildings would have been converted to electricity at some point and will now need to evolve once again to meet policy and energy standards.
The buildings of the near future will need to be able to produce all the energy they demand, making every new and existing building net-zero by 2050. Here are some of the options:
Geothermal
Geothermal is an ancient, green, renewable energy solution that pipes extremely hot water up from the Earth’s core to be used for heating or converted into electricity. In the past it has been used for radiant heating in homes, businesses, and greenhouses, and even under roads to melt snow.
Iceland is well-known for its advanced geothermal energy development, but surprisingly it’s Italy that leads the pack in the industry throughout Europe. The first geothermal power generator built in that country was in 1904, and Italy remained the only one to develop this energy solution on an industrial scale until well into the 1950s.
Now there are over 130 geothermal power plants across Europe and that number is expected to more than double in the next couple of years. What took 70 years to develop is about to leap-frog from prolonged R&D to massive scale virtually overnight.
Closer to home, the Okanagan Valley has a high potential for geothermal drilling, making it a viable energy solution for our homes and businesses and adding another geological similarity between the Okanagan and Italy.
Passive house
The passive house concept was developed in the 1990s by Profs. Bo Adamson and Wolfgang Feist in Germany. The very first passive house pilot project was built in Darmstadt-Kranichstein in 1991 as a way to construct a house that did not depend on grid-based fossil fuel electricity and heating. While not currently the top building standard in Europe, it is nonetheless the most popular sustainable certification opportunity in Europe and across much of the world.
The passive house standard can be achieved by planning your home to have deciduous tree shading, pre-cooling of the fresh air intake and keeping windows open at night to allow cool air to circulate before it warms up in the morning (night purging).
Architectural details like natural ventilation, building envelope air-tightness, mechanical ventilation heat recovery, insulation, breaking thermal bridges, creating passive solar gains, and use of internal heat sources are important factors in creating a certified passive house.
Circular economy
The type of material you use to build your house plays a big role, and how often a house is renovated will also play a major role. The more a home is renovated, the more toxic material is removed and dumped into the landfills.
If you use a material like Hempcrete to build your house, you can actually re-use or compost the building envelope material (which is simply hemp and lime) by either crushing it up, adding water, and re-applying in a new form on the house or crushing it up and adding it to your compost pile or garden.
If you wanted to renovate a house built with Hempcrete, you would simply use a reciprocating saw to cut out the section of wall to be removed, build a new form according to plan, and use the old crushed up Hempcrete (and water) in the new application.
Hempcrete is a natural, non-toxic building material composed of hemp hurds, lime-based binder, and water. The hemp is grown in Manitoba, the lime is mined in Alberta, and your timber likely comes from B.C.; now you are really endorsing a circular economy formula in your next home build project.
Using as many previously used products, materials, finishes, appliances, and furniture as possible is also a great way to support a circular economy. Likewise, if you are planning a renovation and have materials that can be reused by someone else please consider donating them to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Skaha Lake Road here in Penticton. All donations are tax-deductible.
Jaimie Haywood hopes to encourage the shift to sustainable building technologies alongside her husband, David, a custom building designer in Penticton. Learn more about Haywood Design at www.haywooddesignstudio.com.