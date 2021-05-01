Bed and breakfast operators can access government programs designed to help them offset costs and lost revenue through the pandemic, provincial Finance Minister Selina Robinson says.
Robinson said Thursday during an online event hosted by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce that the government appreciates the financial sacrifices being made by the hospitality sector, especially with the current ban on non-essential travel within large areas of B.C.
“We do have a small- to medium-sized business program that is available and I would encourage those that operate bed and breakfasts to check it out,” Robinson said.
“But we also have the Circuit Breaker grant program that very much was designed with those sorts of businesses in mind, recognizing that the right thing to do is to not accept travellers at this point. We have all been asked to stay close to home,” Robinson said.
“And I appreciate this sector doing the right thing,” Robinson said.
The question on the availability of financial assistance programs for bed and breakfast operators came from Amber Hall, president of the Greater Westside Board of Trade.
She said that because bed and breakfasts are generally family-owned operations without staff, they can’t claim federal benefits related to COVID-19 designed to cover things like wages or other expenses.
“B and Bs still have to pay mortgages, utilities, municipal property taxes, and they continue to have to pay fees to service providers like the reservation systems, these costs continue even when they’re being asked not to accept reservations and they therefore have no revenue,” Hall said.
In her general comments on the province’s recently adopted budget and the current economic conditions, Robinson noted private sector economists had recently revised upward their projections on B.C.’s economic prospects.
“A stronger recovery is expected than what was anticipated just a few months ago,” Robinson said. “The projections show B.C.’s recovery is expected to be better than the national average.”