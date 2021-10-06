More than 20 employees of United Way of British Columbia will become members of CUPE 1760 following a ruling by the Labour Relations Board of B.C.
In July this year, United Way of the Lower Mainland merged with United Ways in Trail, Kamloops, the Okanagan and Nanaimo.
CUPE filed a successorship application with the Board when the United Way refused to voluntarily recognize CUPE 1760 as the representative of the newly amalgamated workers.
The board’s decision confirmed Local 1760 as the bargaining agent for all United Way employees, except for management, the union said in a news release.
“We are very satisfied with this decision and thrilled to welcome these workers into our union, their natural home as employees of United Way,” said CUPE 1760 president Debra Elless.
“This decision is not only good for these workers and our local but also for United Way’s brand as a community-based non-profit society.”
Okanagan Valley Newspaper Staff