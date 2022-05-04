The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association handed its Heart of Hospitality Awards in an online ceremony on Thursday.
The awards were launched in 2017 to recognize front line staff who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to Kelowna and area visitors. Nominees were put forward by KHMA member hotels.
Shelby (Mac) Macgillivray of Hotel Zed won the Heart and Soul award, nominated by peers and co-workers.
Service superstar, nominated by guests, was won by Chance Boruck of Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport.
The Spirit of Kelowna Award, sponsored by Tourism Kelowna, was won by Bobby Bissessar of The Cove Lakeside Resort.