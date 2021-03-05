Peter Beauchamp (left) of Okanoggin Barbers with Wills raffle winner Gary Clubb, who picked up his prize basket valued at over $11,000 Tuesday at the shop. The raffle was part of Okanoggin Barbers fundraising efforts which raised $20,600 that will go helping 10-year-old Wills Hodgkinson and his family in his third round of cancer treatments.