Gary Clubb won more than $11,767 in prizes in the Okanoggin Barbers Mens Grooming Room and Fine Retail raffle for Wills.
More than $20,600 was raised for Wills Hodgkinson, a 10-year-old cancer patient from Penticton.
“I am a lucky guy. My car is pretty full and still lots to pick up. What a wonderful bunch of people at the (barber) shop. Stay strong Wills,” Clubb said on Tuesday, when he picked up his prizes.
Additionally, staff donated all wages and tips on Saturday.
“Thank you Penticton!,” Okanoggin Barbers co-owner Peter Beauchamp said on Facebook.
“These last few weeks fundraising for Wills' has been a rollercoaster of emotions. The positivity, love, and support the community of Penticton has shown us is incredibly humbling, to say the least.
“We appreciate each and every one of you who reached out to us to donate or contribute to the fundraiser.”